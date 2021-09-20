Missoula sees increase in unhoused population, COVID spike pushes city to reopen Sleepy Inn

"I work for a living," Schollick said. "I lost my house, I moved back to Montana and am just trying to figure out what is what. I don't have a place to live, so this is just where I'm at right now. This is my home. My family's up on the reservation and stuff and I just came back here and went and got a job and (I'm) just trying to get back on my feet."

He said he did not feel there were many resources available, especially for unhoused people with mental health issues.

Montana National Guard resources will be deployed to Missoula on Friday to assist hospitals crowded with COVID patients. It is not entirely clear or fully decided what duties they will preform, but city and county officials said on Sept. 17 that Guard members may help run the Sleepy Inn.

National Guard resources were also used earlier in the pandemic, which Jaeger said was "very helpful." At the time, Jaeger said, the Poverello Center was dealing with positive tests among staff.