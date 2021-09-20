Missoula sees increase in unhoused population, COVID spike pushes city to reopen Sleepy Inn

COVID, lack of space and coming colder weather in have combined to create a more visible population of unhoused people in Missoula.
Around 15 tents have been setup behind the Poverello Center, near the former YWCA Pathways Shelter location.
"We're definitely seeing an increase in people who are experiencing homelessness," said Jesse Jaeger, director of development and advocacy for the Poverello Center. "The economic consequences of COVID have hit people that were already kind of on the fringe in terms of economic stability anyway. There's a lot more people that are experiencing homelessness for the first time and that's a real challenge."
A COVID spike in Missoula helped push the city to reopen the former Sleepy Inn motel, which has been used as a quarantine facility to house those who have either tested positive for the virus or have been deemed close contacts.
The city purchased the Sleepy Inn in the spring of 2020 and it was used until June 30, 2021 when COVID cases slowed and there was not as much need for the facility, city officials told the Missoulian in early September.
According to health department data, there are currently 1,386 active COVID cases in the county — an all-time high.
"The Delta variant has definitely affected our population," Jaeger said. "We've seen many cases of COVID, the exact number changes on the day to day basis."
Over the weekend, Jaeger said, the City-County Health Department conducted a series of COVID tests among those camping around the Poverello Center. People who tested positive were then sent to the Sleepy Inn.
Jaeger is hopeful that the opening of a winter shelter on Nov. 1 and the opening of a city-county Authorized Camping Site will help those who are unhoused. Funding for a winter shelter is also written into the city and county budgets. The Authorized Camping Site, which will be at the end of Clark Fork Lane, should be open sometime within the next few months after approval by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
"We're very thankful for the city and county to work on that," Jaeger said. "I think the more capacity we can bring to bear on this issue, the better. That is their project. We've certainly consulted on it and want to partner and support it the best we can."
One man camping near the Poverello Center, Tony Schollick, said he recently returned to Montana from Arizona, driving a motorcycle across the country.
Schollick said he is from Browning and is camping in Missoula until he can afford an RV. He said he lost his house in Arizona and was forced to move off the property after it was deemed unsafe. The kicker there, he said, was that the house was sold some time later with minimal changes.
"I work for a living," Schollick said. "I lost my house, I moved back to Montana and am just trying to figure out what is what. I don't have a place to live, so this is just where I'm at right now. This is my home. My family's up on the reservation and stuff and I just came back here and went and got a job and (I'm) just trying to get back on my feet."
He said he did not feel there were many resources available, especially for unhoused people with mental health issues.
Montana National Guard resources will be deployed to Missoula on Friday to assist hospitals crowded with COVID patients. It is not entirely clear or fully decided what duties they will preform, but city and county officials said on Sept. 17 that Guard members may help run the Sleepy Inn.
National Guard resources were also used earlier in the pandemic, which Jaeger said was "very helpful." At the time, Jaeger said, the Poverello Center was dealing with positive tests among staff.
"The Poverello Center is not experiencing staffing issues with its main facility right now," Jaeger said. "But moving onward with the situation, having more hands on deck to be able to help us out in as many was as possible is going to be critical. The spike is likely to get worse and we're going to need to all work together to make sure we're caring for as many people as possible."
Jaeger said that as colder weather approaches, the Poverello Center needs donations of warm socks, sleeping bags and once the winter shelter opens up, blankets. He said that if Missoulians are looking to help, financial contributions are a "flexible" way to help the city's unhoused neighbors.
He also said there is a push for vaccinations for those experiencing homelessness.
"We're working to keep people alive right now, during a global pandemic and through the upcoming winter and all that," Jaeger said. "But the real solutions are going to be around creating more housing as a community."
