Missoula sees record-shattering growth of new home construction

In July alone, the city issued permits for 15 new homes worth a market value of $1.5 million combined and permits for 125 new apartments worth $6.5 million combined. There were permits for three townhomes and two Accessory Dwelling Units that month. The total building permits issued in July by the city was 469, compared with 417 last July and only 93 issued in July 2019.

A local company, Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors, also keeps track of building permits for all of Missoula County.

Their third-quarter multifamily market survey showed 1,145 building permits have so far been issued in the county in 2021. That would represent a 203% increase over the previous year. However, their survey shows that demand for housing is continuing to outpace supply as rental vacancy sits at 1.04% in Missoula.

“Even as we see more product coming to market, rents continue to rise,” said Nick Chaussee, a Sterling CRE adviser.

The average rent over the last 12 months is up 16%, he said.

"But, it is likely that landlords will have to become more competitive in their offerings as more apartments are available to renters," he added.