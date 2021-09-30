Missoula sees record-shattering growth of new home construction

Missoula is on a record-shattering pace for new home construction this year.
“We’re seeing incredible activity,” explained Eran Pehan, the director of the city’s Office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation.
Through the end of July 2021, the city processed a whopping 921 permits for single-family homes and rentals.
“That is more than we’ve processed in any single year going back the last decade, and we’ve done that in the first seven months,” Pehan explained. “And it shows no signs of stopping.”
She said her office fully anticipates ending the year with well over 1,200 or 1,300 permitted new homes.
“Just to give you an idea, the highest years we have in the last 10 years were around 2016 and 2017, and in both those years we didn’t permit more than 800 homes,” Pehan said. “We’re really seeing record development of homes in our community.”
The $42-million Villagio Apartments, a 200-unit affordable housing project being constructed on the Northside, accounted for 200 of those permits because the city counts each home that is being built as a permitted new home. Similarly, the $54 million, 202-unit Trinity Apartments, an affordable housing complex being built partly in Missoula’s Westside neighborhood and partly on Mullan Road, counted as 202 of those permits.
“Absolutely, those two large rental numbers contributed to the record-breaking number,” Pehan said.
Missoula is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis, with the price of rental homes and homes for purchase escalating far beyond wage increases.
Pehan said all new housing types are needed.
“These are desperately needed homes on the ground,” she said.
The city won’t benefit from an increase in new property tax revenue from all the development for a few years, she noted, but that benefit will eventually make its way to the community.
She attributes the boom to a combination of developers reacting to demand and long-planned projects coming online.
“We are seeing the actualization of subdivisions that have been underway, the second or third or fourth phase of subdivisions coming in that have been slowly developing,” she said. “We also are seeing new collaborations and we are seeing a response to really strong demand as well.”
She said there’s been a lot of infill development of new rental homes.
“Demand is so strong so there’s more investment and it’s different types of homes, including townhomes and Accessory Dwelling Units,” she said. “It’s bringing a little more diversity to market.”
In October of 2020, the Missoula City Council revised the city’s zoning laws to allow Accessory Dwelling Units in every zoning district in the city as long as all other regulations and building codes are met. The revision also raised the maximum height of those units to 25 feet and removed the off-street parking requirement. Also, the units can be on a property that is not owner-occupied.
“We are not seeing a huge increase in ADUs being built, but we are seeing steady numbers, which is great,” Pehan said. “Financing of ADUs is still very tricky for homeowners.”
Earlier this year, the city council also approved raising development fees for Pehan’s office to hire three new planners.
Pehan said local developers were completely supportive of the move because it allows her office to move faster in approving new projects.
“Had we not taken that step, we would be completely underwater,” she said. “We’re glad we had the support from the development community to add capacity this spring. Those three planners are up and running and because of that we’re keeping pace.”
In July alone, the city issued permits for 15 new homes worth a market value of $1.5 million combined and permits for 125 new apartments worth $6.5 million combined. There were permits for three townhomes and two Accessory Dwelling Units that month. The total building permits issued in July by the city was 469, compared with 417 last July and only 93 issued in July 2019.
A local company, Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors, also keeps track of building permits for all of Missoula County.
Their third-quarter multifamily market survey showed 1,145 building permits have so far been issued in the county in 2021. That would represent a 203% increase over the previous year. However, their survey shows that demand for housing is continuing to outpace supply as rental vacancy sits at 1.04% in Missoula.
“Even as we see more product coming to market, rents continue to rise,” said Nick Chaussee, a Sterling CRE adviser.
The average rent over the last 12 months is up 16%, he said.
"But, it is likely that landlords will have to become more competitive in their offerings as more apartments are available to renters," he added.
The highest rent growth was in two-bedroom apartments, with the lowest rent increases in studios and one-bedroom units. Chaussee said there are 1,120 new units under construction and of those, 40% are income-restricted. Another 826 apartments are in the planning review process.