Missoula sees small uptick in COVID cases, county cumulative total nearing 18,000

Missoula County registered 21 new COVID cases on Monday morning and currently has 270 considered active.

While daily numbers have continued to remain fairly low, Missoula County is in the midst of a minor spike. A week ago, the county reported 259 active cases. Two more people died of COVID-related complications over the past week, raising the county death toll from the pandemic to 189.

Nine people are currently hospitalized due to COVID, four of whom are county residents.

There have been 17,635 cumulative COVID cases in Missoula County since the onset of the pandemic. Montana has had nearly 200,000 confirmed COVID cases and has reported 2,822 deaths due to the disease.

Vaccine uptake continues to slowly rise, as 69.66% of the county's population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. More children have gotten their second dose as well, which is helping push up the number of those in the county's population that are fully vaccinated.

Of the county's total population, 61.46% are considered fully vaccinated. The 20 to 29 age group continues to be one of the lowest that has received the vaccine, with 57.9% of that group having received at least one shot.

The New York Times reported on Monday that the new omicron variant "has turned out to be highly transmissible and less susceptible to vaccines than other variants."

On Dec. 10, the Centers for Disease Control released a report that said one-third of those who tested positive for the omicron variant traveled internationally, which the agency said means that indicates it is already spreading within the United States.

The Times went on to say, "The evidence so far does indicate that Omicron spreads faster than other variants." This is also supported by work done by British researchers, who found "that Omicron is 3.2 times more likely to cause a household infection than Delta."

It is not clear at this point if omicron is more deadly than previous variants or the original COVID strain itself. There is also research that suggests immunity from previous COVID infections does not hold up as well when a person is then exposed to omicron.

Early research from Pfizer-BioNTech also suggest its original two-dose vaccine is less effective against omicron, but those who have received a booster shot are more protected against the variant.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

