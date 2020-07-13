Missoula sees strong construction 1st part 2020

The total market value of construction of building permits issued in all of 2019 was $228.9 million, which is $5 million more than 2018, but still short of the level of development activity seen in 2016 and 2017. In 2017, a record $277 million worth of construction was permitted in the city. A total of 7,633 permits were issued in 2019 compared to 8,354 permits issued a year earlier.

"The distribution of permit type was comparable between the two years,” Vanderheiden said. "Of the 455 total residential units recorded in 2019, 81 were approved through a Townhome Exemption Development process.”

Several large-scale projects are underway in Missoula, including work on an expanded Missoula International Airport and a new $36 million Missoula Public Library. The Department of Veterans Affairs is building a huge new clinic on West Broadway, and DJ&A Engineers, Planners and Surveyors is building a multi-story office building on West Broadway as well.

Other large projects, including a proposal for a large civic events center, hotel, restaurants, condos and plaza at the Riverfront Triangle are facing uncertainty because of the pandemic and the economic recession it has caused.