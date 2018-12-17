A 68-unit townhouse project along Hillview Way in Missoula’s South Hills area was sent back to the city’s Land Use and Planning committee Monday night in order to give council members more time to review an updated staff report.
The move came after more than a dozen area residents testified in opposition to the proposed development, citing concerns about impacts to wildlife, storm-water runoff, traffic and other issues.
“We need more housing stock at all levels, but we just got a several page staff memo,” said Councilor Stacie Anderson. “We only have one chance to get this right. It needs to get moved back to committee and give us another chance at working on this.”
It’s expected to be discussed during the committee’s Jan. 16 meeting.
This is the third attempt to put a subdivision on the 25-acre property, which is northwest of a 105-acre property across Hillview Way that is listed for sale for $16 million. The first two renditions both were approved by the city but never developed.
The proposed 68-unit townhome exemption development is called a TED, and is exempt from normal subdivision regulations. The city’s development staff recommended approving the development if 23 conditions are met, which include a city engineer-approved storm-water facilities plan, a 20-foot-wide public access easement that connects with area trails, and installation of roads, curbs, and sidewalks on both sides of the street.
Anita McNamara with the city’s Development Services office, wrote that the development plan is “compatible with both the character and operating characteristics of uses in the surrounding area, which are primarily residential.” She added that the sale of the development won’t compromise public convenience, or the general welfare of the neighborhood if the conditions of approval are imposed.
Paul Forsting with Territorial Landworks, who has been hired by the property owner, described the upscale townhomes as fitting in with the surrounding zoning and the city's growth plan calling for higher density.
Area residents disagreed. Tyler Stosich, who lives at the base of the planned development, said not only are they “cramming” 68 townhomes on a steep slope, the developers would replace water-soaking grassland with impermeable housing and streets.
“I’ve lived there three, almost four years, and it never ceases to amaze me what 15 minutes of heavy rain will do to (Wapikya) Park,” Stosich said. “I have seen 2-feet-plus of water in the park and see it over the curbs in the streets.”