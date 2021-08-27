Missoula Senior Center cancels indoor activities due to COVID

The Missoula Senior Center has closed all indoor activities due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Missoula County.

"We are diligently working to ensure the activities are safe for our members and community and will notify you when the activities can begin again," a post on the senior center's Facebook page said.

The grab and go lunch program will continue to operate as normal at the back door from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Underground Thrift Store will also remain open with masks required.

For more information, call 406-543-7154.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0