Missoula Senior Center cancels indoor activities due to COVID

Missoulian Staff
The Missoula Senior Center has closed all indoor activities due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Missoula County.
"We are diligently working to ensure the activities are safe for our members and community and will notify you when the activities can begin again," a post on the senior center's Facebook page said.
The grab and go lunch program will continue to operate as normal at the back door from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Underground Thrift Store will also remain open with masks required.
For more information, call 406-543-7154.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.