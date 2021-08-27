 Skip to main content
Missoula Senior Center cancels indoor activities due to COVID
Senior Center (copy)

Workers bring down the sign from above the door of the Missoula Senior Center in April. 

 SARA DIGGINS, Missoulian

The Missoula Senior Center has closed all indoor activities due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Missoula County.

"We are diligently working to ensure the activities are safe for our members and community and will notify you when the activities can begin again," a post on the senior center's Facebook page said.

The grab and go lunch program will continue to operate as normal at the back door from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the Underground Thrift Store will also remain open with masks required.

For more information, call 406-543-7154.

