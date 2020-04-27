Missoula Senior Center uses closure to freshen up

“We knew we had to put down new carpet, and one of our dilemmas was how do we do that when we have so many activities going on here? So we are taking advantage of the shutdown to put in some new carpet,” said Nugent, who estimated the project would take a week to 10 days.

At first, he said the shutdown was sort of “a novelty” but now, “it’s getting really old,” and many seniors have been calling to ask when the center will be up and running again.

“When we tell them it may be midsummer, you can hear the sadness about the fact it’s going to be so long,” he said. “They understand it. It’s just difficult for them right now.”

Dreyer, who had her left leg amputated in 1989 due to cancer and lives with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said it’s an important time to look after seniors. (Her friends at the center don’t know about her missing limb, she said: “Let’s shock them.”)

“I’m a basket case,” Dreyer said. She’s a widow who lives alone and is eager to hang out with her fellow cribbage and mashed potato aficionados at the center again. “I miss 'em, you know. And the thing is, I speak with them on the phone and stuff, but it’s not the same.”