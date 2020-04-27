Missoula Senior Center uses closure to freshen up

Donna Dreyer, 68, used to visit the Missoula Senior Center about three times a week to play pinochle, dominoes or cribbage, and maybe eat lunch with friends.
“The meatloaf is to kill for around there,” Dreyer said Monday. The side dish isn’t bad, either. “You mention mashed potatoes to seniors, and they’re on it.”
The last 45 days or so, though, she and other seniors have been able to get grab-and-go meals in the parking lot of the Higgins Avenue community center, but their social lives there are still on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been tough. I miss it,” Dreyer said.
John Nugent, board president of the senior center, said the nonprofit won’t get back to business as usual — or business as close to usual as possible — until the final phase of Montana’s staged reopening, possibly late June or early July.
Although some Missoula Senior Center regulars are lonely for their friends in the meantime, Nugent said the center has a phone tree and tries to call a number of them every day.
It also has been able to use the time to freshen up the building inside and out. Workers have been painting the outside as planned, and they’d already painted the inside, but now they’re in the midst of replacing carpet that’s 30 years old, too.
“We knew we had to put down new carpet, and one of our dilemmas was how do we do that when we have so many activities going on here? So we are taking advantage of the shutdown to put in some new carpet,” said Nugent, who estimated the project would take a week to 10 days.
At first, he said the shutdown was sort of “a novelty” but now, “it’s getting really old,” and many seniors have been calling to ask when the center will be up and running again.
“When we tell them it may be midsummer, you can hear the sadness about the fact it’s going to be so long,” he said. “They understand it. It’s just difficult for them right now.”
Dreyer, who had her left leg amputated in 1989 due to cancer and lives with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, said it’s an important time to look after seniors. (Her friends at the center don’t know about her missing limb, she said: “Let’s shock them.”)
“I’m a basket case,” Dreyer said. She’s a widow who lives alone and is eager to hang out with her fellow cribbage and mashed potato aficionados at the center again. “I miss 'em, you know. And the thing is, I speak with them on the phone and stuff, but it’s not the same.”
On the bright side, though, the senior center was in financial straits a while ago, and Dreyer said it was on the brink of closing altogether. She was a previous board member and remembers a meeting where bankruptcy was discussed.
“We managed to pull it out of the fire,” she said.
She’s optimistic her community will pull through the pandemic as well. “I miss everybody and hope that we will all get through this, and we will. We’re strong.”
