Missoula set to welcome Afghan refugees

Missoula is set to house a handful of refugees who have left Afghanistan and are seeking safety amid an unfolding crisis situation.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Missoula currently has seven Afghan refugees completing processing and is set to receive three more individuals in the near future who will be settling in Montana, some of which are expected to end up in Missoula. These refugees are Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants, Afghans who have worked with the U.S. government and military in the past.

The IRC is an international group dedicated to resettling people fleeing crises all over the globe. They have several offices across the U.S., including one in Missoula.

Natalie El-Deiry, IRC's Executive Director for Salt Lake City and Missoula, said this number could increase as the situation in Afghanistan continues to develop.

“Refugee settlement is one of the pillars of the U.S.,” she said, adding it’s important for Missoula to maintain its program to continue helping those needing sanctuary.

While the exact timeline isn’t set yet, El-Deiry said the IRC is working quickly to try to get folks from the processing stage into safe housing as soon as possible. During processing, refugees stay at U.S. military bases.