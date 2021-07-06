 Skip to main content
Missoula sets public meeting Thursday for alternative site for unhoused camping
Temporary Safe Outdoor Space extension

The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, a government-sanctioned piece of private property for those experiencing homelessness, offers services such as security, garbage disposal, bathrooms, tents, food and case managers.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

City and county officials will hear a report and recommendations for other sites for unhoused people on Thursday.

Mayor John Engen, as well as Missoula County commissioners Dave Strohmaier, Juanita Vero and Josh Slotnick, will host the public meeting beginning at noon. Office of Emergency Management director Adriana Beck will provide an overview of her team's work, which is called Operation Shelter. 

The plan seeks to find alternative sites for those without permanent shelter who are camping illegally in the urban wild.

Beck will provide the group's recommendations and methodology at the meeting. There will also be a public comment section, which is set to last around 90 minutes. 

No decisions will be made at the meeting, according to a news release. County commissioners will direct staff on how to move forward at their July 15 administrative public meeting. Allocation of resources also has yet to be decided, but it will likely use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act allocated to Missoula County and the city.

Public comment can also be submitted at solutions@missoulacounty.us. The meeting will also be broadcast over Zoom. For more information, go to EngageMissoula.com or call the city clerk at 406-552-6078.

