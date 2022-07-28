Missoula sexual assault suspect enters Alford plea

A man from Afghanistan accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Missoula last fall conceded there was enough evidence to charge him with misdemeanor sexual assault, Missoula County court filings show.

Zabihullah Mohmand, 19, initially faced a felony sexual intercourse without consent charge. As part of the plea agreement filed on July 15, the charge was amended down to misdemeanor sexual assault.

Mohmand entered an Alford plea also on July 15. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction.

Court documents allege Mohmand sexually assaulted a UM student at a hotel in downtown Missoula last October.

A Missoula judge sentenced Mohmand to 100 days in custody at the Missoula jail. He received 170 days credit for time served and was ordered to be released. A misdemeanor sexual assault conviction carries a maximum six-month sentence.

Mohmand is a humanitarian parolee from Afghanistan — he is part of the federal Afghan Placement and Assistance Program and was one of the handful of Afghan evacuees in Montana in early November.

Last November, the U.S. Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security said in a letter to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s office, that before entering the U.S., Mohmand was rigorously vetted. He had no criminal record identified.

The International Rescue Committee, which handles the resettlement process for evacuees, said Mohmand’s actions aren’t representative of an entire group of people.

"We remain steadfast that the circumstances and alleged actions of one individual are not reflective of refugee or immigrant communities," the resettlement agency said in an email to the Missoulian last October. "For decades we have welcomed immigrant families and have watched them thrive and contribute to their communities and the nation."

Whether Mohmand will be deported was not made clear in court documents. However, an Alford plea constitutes a guilty plea and conviction under federal immigration law.

He was ordered to have no contact with the survivor.