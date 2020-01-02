{{featured_button_text}}
McDermott

Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott talks with county commissioners and county staff in fall 2019. Thursday, McDermott released the names of two snowmobilers who died in an avalanche Wednesday.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

The two snowmobilers who died Wednesday in the avalanche in the Lake Dinah area north of Seeley Lake were from Anaconda, according to Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott in a post identifying the deceased.

McDermott said the two people who died were Jade Green, 24, and Lowell Grosvold, 26.

"(Both) were pronounced dead after the slide buried them under several feet of snow. We are grateful that the third rider was able to contact 9-1-1 and ultimately return safely after such a tragic event," McDermott said in a post on Facebook.

"As you can imagine, the family and friends of these two men are experiencing deep loss heading into 2020. Please keep them in your continued thoughts and prayers.

"We would also like to thank the search and rescue volunteers and assisting personnel who braved the elements last night to recover the bodies and bring the survivor to safety."

- This story will be updated.

