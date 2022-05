The Missoula County Sheriff released the name of a 77-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by a car on Monday afternoon.

Vincent Burrafato, of Missoula, was traveling northbound on the southbound sidewalk at the intersection of Orange Street and Third Street around 2 p.m. on Monday.

At this time, no criminal charges are being recommended in the case, according to the Missoula Police Department.

Law enforcement extends their condolences to family and friends impacted by this accident.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.