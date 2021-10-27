Missoula sheriff IDs man who drowned in pond

The name of the man who died in a pond near Target Range Elementary on Saturday has been released.

Jade Champagne, 33, of East Helena, lost his life when his car went into a small body of water following a pursuit by Missoula police.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” a news release from the Missoula County Sheriff’s office said.

The incident began around 8:30 p.m. on 11th Street West after Champagne failed to yield during a routine traffic stop, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. Officers chased him outside city limits into the county. They briefly lost track of the car, then located it again moments later and re-engaged the pursuit.

Champagne then drove into a field near Target Range Elementary, Arnold said. Officers were able to get him to pause, but then he maneuvered it into a nearby pond. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Missoula police then decided to stop the pursuit, Arnold said. No weapons were used and no shots were fired.

A short while later, Missoula police on duty in the area saw the car in the pond and Champagne swimming. Police and members of other community agencies attempted to guide him to shore, but he swam away from them, Arnold said.

He disappeared underwater and his body was recovered soon after by the Missoula Search and Rescue dive team.

