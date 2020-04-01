You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missoula sheriff IDs motorcyclist who died
editor's pick alert

Missoula sheriff IDs motorcyclist who died

{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency vehicle lights flashing, police car inspecting city, security service

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott on Wednesday identified the man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday on Pulp Mill Road as William Moore, of Missoula. He was 29.

Moore crashed his motorcycle into a pickup that was turning across the lane in front of him toward a gas station near the Wye, according to Montana Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash at 7:45 a.m. on March 28, MHP said.
 
The driver of the pickup, a 54-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. Moore died en route to the hospital, MHP said.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News