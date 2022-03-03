Missoula sheriff ID's person killed in fatal bus accident

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott released the name of the man who died after being hit by a bus in downtown Missoula.
Bradley S. Breeton, 46, lost his life after succumbing to injuries sustained in a collision with a bus Tuesday evening.
The accident happened at West Pine Street and Ryman Street near the downtown Mountain Line station.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," the sheriff's office said.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today