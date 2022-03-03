 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula sheriff ID's person killed in fatal bus accident

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott released the name of the man who died after being hit by a bus in downtown Missoula.

Bradley S. Breeton, 46, lost his life after succumbing to injuries sustained in a collision with a bus Tuesday evening.

The accident happened at West Pine Street and Ryman Street near the downtown Mountain Line station. 

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," the sheriff's office said.

