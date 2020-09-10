Missoula sheriff IDs victim in accident

The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Thursday identified a teenage girl killed in a single vehicle crash as Lacie A. Cooper, of Alberton. She was 16.
Cooper was killed when she was accidentally run over by another teenager Tuesday night, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Alberton boy, stopped when he thought he struck something with the vehicle, MHP reported. Cooper then got out of the vehicle to look.
The driver believed he was in reverse when he left off the brakes, but drove forward onto Cooper, who sustained fatal injuries, MHP said. Law enforcement was called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Old Highway 10 near mile marker 5.
The incident remains under investigation.
