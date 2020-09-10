Missoula sheriff IDs victim in accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula County sheriff and coroner on Thursday identified a teenage girl killed in a single vehicle crash as Lacie A. Cooper, of Alberton. She was 16.

Cooper was killed when she was accidentally run over by another teenager Tuesday night, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Alberton boy, stopped when he thought he struck something with the vehicle, MHP reported. Cooper then got out of the vehicle to look.

The driver believed he was in reverse when he left off the brakes, but drove forward onto Cooper, who sustained fatal injuries, MHP said. Law enforcement was called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday on Old Highway 10 near mile marker 5.

The incident remains under investigation.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.