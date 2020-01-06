The man who died after an alleged assault at the Poverello Center over the weekend was identified Monday by authorities as Sean Stevenson, 45, from out of state.
Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott released the name in a Facebook post. Missoula police are investigating details.
"We lost a brother, a son, an uncle, a dad," his sister, J.M. Stevenson of Pennsylvania, told Missoulian. "He had a massive family, and not just blood relatives. He had people who loved him."
Emergency crews responded to a disturbance Friday night at the men's dorm in the Poverello Center. When they arrived, they immediately began performing CPR on Stevenson before transporting him to a Missoula hospital, according to law enforcement.
A 29-year-old man was arrested the same night near downtown Missoula and was being held on suspicion of felony aggravated assault, according to the Missoula Police Department. However, Johnny Lee Perry, 29, was subsequently released without charges. Authorities are investigating a claim of self defense.
“We’re going to continue working with law enforcement to make sure we understand everything that happened, and once we do, we’re going to make a decision on whether or not the individual needs to be tried,” said Chief Deputy Attorney Matt Jennings.
According to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brenda Bassett, Stevenson died Sunday. As of Monday, a cause of death has not been determined.