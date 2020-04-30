Missoula Sheriff: Missing woman found

Missoula County Search and Rescue crews found Linda Maedche in good spirits, walking along the creek in the Petty Creek drainage, approximately 1.5 miles from her home, after authorities announced her missing one night earlier. She was transported by ambulance as a precaution for follow-up medical care, according to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

"More than 30 searchers participated in this search over the course of the last two days," the post said. "Multiple agencies, including Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and Frenchtown Fire, contributed to this successful outcome. Additionally, residents and concerned neighbors played a critical role aiding in this search and providing valuable information to help pin-point areas of focus. Thank you to all those who contributed their time and resources!!"