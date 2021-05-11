Missoula sheriff releases name of woman found dead in Clark Fork River

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released the name of the woman whose body was found Saturday morning in the Clark Fork River in Missoula.

Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott identified the woman as Kimberly A. Michell, 52, of Missoula.

"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," McDermott said in the announcement posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page.

On Saturday, the Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a body in the Clark Fork River adjacent to the 1100 block of West Broadway Street.

Officers pulled the body out of the water and attempted CPR until the Missoula Fire Department and Missoula Emergency Services arrived on scene, the Monday release said. Efforts were unsuccessful and the woman was pronounced deceased.

Officials are investigating the cause of death. If you have any information about this incident, contact Detective Bob Franke at 406-552-6707.

