A deputy sheriff has been placed on administrative leave after reportedly leaving a duty weapon in a school's faculty bathroom, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Monday.
The release from the sheriff's office does not name the school resource officer or the school, as the Sept. 14 incident is under investigation.
"This was an unfortunate incident and we are thankful that no one was hurt," Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott said in the statement. "We are committed to school safety and value our school partnerships. We plan to do a thorough investigation and upon conclusion will notify the appropriate parties of which course of action will be taken."
Missoula County Public Schools spokeswoman Hatton Littman said the incident did not take place at one of the district facilities, but rather one of the 11 independent K-8 elementary schools.