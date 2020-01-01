Two snowmobilers missing in the Lake Dinah area were pronounced dead Wednesday night, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's spokesperson Brenda Bassett said names would not be released until all family members had been notified: "Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers."
"Sad news to pass along tonight as all of our search and rescue teams and assisting agencies have cleared the scene of an avalanche slide from earlier today (Wednesday) near Lake Dinah," Bassett said in a text. "The two riders who were unaccounted for after the slide have been pronounced dead. The third rider who was able to call 9-1-1 was brought out with search crews and did not need medical assistance."
Weather conditions had worsened Wednesday evening as search and rescue crews looked for the two snowmobilers buried in an avalanche in the afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
Search and rescue crews and K9 units had looked for the other two people, and emergency responders battled winds up to 60 mph, according to the Sheriff's Office. It was not clear where the snowmobilers were from.
Earlier Wednesday evening, MESI, Missoula Emergency Services Inc., reported one advanced life support ambulance had been cleared from the scene by the incident commander after roughly an hour and a half. The ambulance had not transported anyone.
According to the Sheriff's Office, search crews included Seeley-Swan SAR (Search and Rescue), Missoula County SAR and their SAR K9s, MESI, and Seeley Fire. At one point, the team had hoped for helicopter assistance, but it wasn't clear late Wednesday if air support had participated. Later on Wednesday evening, search and rescue reported "weather conditions were extremely tough."
You have free articles remaining.
Conditions remain dangerous in Missoula County. Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office noted avalanche danger was considered high in several areas, including the southern Swan, southern Missions, Rattlesnake, and southern Bitterroot mountains, according to the National Weather Service. "Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain."
The search took place in the same area volunteers overcame "extremely difficult" weather conditions in the middle of December to rescue five snowmobilers after crews were notified the riders were in trouble. One snowmobiler had to swim out of Lake Dinah after his machine went through the ice, but no one needed medical attention, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Earlier in the afternoon, Bassett had said the extent of the slide was not known, and it wasn't clear how many people were searching. But the Sheriff's Office noted conditions remain treacherous.
"New heavy snow, warm temperatures and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. The new snow is stressing the weak layers in the snowpack," the post said.
"The National Weather Service has predicted that search conditions through this evening into tonight will include wet snow and windy conditions. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour," said an updated social media post from the Sheriff's Office.
"The wet nature of the snow will result in compacting accumulation, but an additional 6 to 10 inches of snow are expected tonight with 1 to 3 inches on Thursday. Temperatures will slowly cool tonight, with wind chill readings possibly approaching zero by the early morning hours Thursday. Snow will gradually wind down Thursday afternoon along with decreasing wind gusts."