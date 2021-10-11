 Skip to main content
Missoula sheriff searching for missing Native American teen
Missoula sheriff searching for missing Native American teen

calftail

Justina Fey Calftail. 

 Zoe Buchli

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Native American teen. 

Justina Fey Calftail, 18, is missing from Missoula. Calftail last made contact on Oct. 5, according to the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Calftail is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. They are Native American with brown hair and brown eyes. Calftail's date of birth is Aug. 27, 2003. 

If you have any information on Calftail’s whereabouts, contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at 406-258-4810.

