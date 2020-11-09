 Skip to main content
Missoula sheriff: Two dead in Sunday crash

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner T.J. McDermott released the names of two young men who died in a crash Sunday afternoon near mile marker 4 on U.S. Highway 200.

The deceased have been identified as 17-year-old Isaac Morse and 18-year-old Damien Miner, both of Seeley Lake.

"Please keep their family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time," said a news release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

