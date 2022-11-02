Missoula sheriff waits on forensic results in Clinton murder case

A homicide investigation is still underway after authorities found an 88-year-old woman dead in a Clinton house in September.

Deputies responded to an assault at the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road in Clinton on Sept. 25. The victim was identified as Delphine A. Farmer, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office reported. Farmer was pronounced dead on-scene.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is waiting for forensics testing results, spokesperson Jeannette Smith said on Wednesday. She noted the time for results isn't in the control of the sheriff's office.

No arrests have been made in connection to the investigation, she said.