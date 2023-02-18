Missoula County Sheriff's Deputies used lethal force responding to a suicidal male at the Clinton Market on Saturday.

At 11:19 a.m., deputies responded to a suicidal male who was reportedly holding his wife hostage at the Clinton Market, according to a press release.

"The situation unfortunately evolved to the point where deputies were forced to use lethal force," the release said.

The release did not indicate who lethal forced was used against, or against how many individuals.

The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation, and the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is acting as the coroner.

There is no further information and no current threat to the public, the release said.

"Our thoughts go out to the family members affected by this tragedy," it said.