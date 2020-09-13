Missoula sheriff's office: 2 dead in Seeley plane crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said Sunday a pilot and passenger died in a plane crash reported late Saturday.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Florida Air Refuge Center reported the possible plane crash. The location was quickly identified as north of the Seeley Lake Airport.

Missoula County Deputies and Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue quickly mobilized to assist Powell County Sheriff’s Office to locate the plane, according to a news release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

The plane was located at 12:52 a.m. on September 13. The pilot and one passenger died in the crash, according to the news release; they have been identified as Charles E. Wolff, 67 of Green Valley, Arizona, and Wayne D. Cahoon, 59 of Seeley Lake, Montana.

The second passenger survived the crash and was transported to a hospital in Washington State, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," said the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

