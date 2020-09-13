 Skip to main content
Missoula sheriff's office: 2 dead in Seeley plane crash
Missoula sheriff's office: 2 dead in Seeley plane crash

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said Sunday a pilot and passenger died in a plane crash reported late Saturday.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Florida Air Refuge Center reported the possible plane crash.  The location was quickly identified as north of the Seeley Lake Airport. 

Missoula County Deputies and Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue quickly mobilized to assist Powell County Sheriff’s Office to locate the plane, according to a news release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

 The plane was located at 12:52 a.m. on September 13.  The pilot and one passenger died in the crash, according to the news release; they have been identified as Charles E. Wolff, 67 of Green Valley, Arizona, and Wayne D. Cahoon, 59 of Seeley Lake, Montana.

The second passenger survived the crash and was transported to a hospital in Washington State, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," said the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

