The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is in the running for a national grant to bolster its K-9 unit.

If the sheriff’s office wins, the $2,500 lump of grant money would go to safety equipment for Xander, the department’s muscular 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd.

“I believe we have a need for some things that go into developing the dog for patrol,” Xander’s handler, Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Uriarte, said. Bite suits and other items to bolster Xander’s toolkit for patrol would be covered by the grant.

Xander is a dual-purpose K-9, meaning he does patrol work (including evidence searches and apprehensions) and narcotics recovery.

“I had him from the day he turned 1,” Uriarte said. Officer and dog met in North Carolina, where the pair spent six weeks in intensive training together. The shepherd lives with his handler.

“There’s not a day that goes by where you don’t train with them in some way,” Uriarte said. Since Xander is still getting a feel for the job and hasn’t been fully certified yet, his field work has been limited, but he works day and night with Uriarte to get fully prepared for the job.

The sheriff’s office started its K-9 program in 2016. The department has two dogs, Xander, and his senior co-worker Santxo. Xander came to the sheriff’s office through the state’s Marijuana Canine Replacement Grant, Lieutenant Kenny White said.

“Two years ago our office received funds from that grant to replace our dogs because of the change in laws,” he said. "We wanted to make sure our dogs were not indicating on substances that were now legal."

Several other departments from Washington state, Oregon and Idaho are in the running for the Aftermath grant. Aftermath Services is a company specializing in biohazard cleanup, but they also run the K-9 grant program for any first responder agency with K-9 units.

If the Missoula sheriff’s office wins, this would be its first time receiving Aftermath grant money. Voting closes June 5. Visit aftermath.com/2021-northwest-k9-voting/ to cast your vote.

“This is a competition between communities,” Missoula Sheriff's Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith said, thanking Missoulians for their support with the grant.