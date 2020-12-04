Missoula sheriff's office details 'some' employee cases

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office detailed that “less than a half dozen,” employees have had COVID-19 throughout the pandemic at both operational facilities.

“The operational facilities includes the Detention Center and the downtown office (includ[ing] both sworn and administrative staff,)” Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith said in a text message.

“We have had some positive cases, but with that said we’ve had uninterrupted service to Missoula County residents and that’s been due to the work of our employees following the protocols that are in place internally and externally to prevent the spread,” Smith said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

MCSO did not release a specific number of accumulative cases or current COVID-19 case numbers, citing sensitivity to employee health information.

The Missoulian asked only for the number of employees infected with the virus and no other identifying information.