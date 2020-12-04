Missoula sheriff's office details 'some' employee cases

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office detailed that “less than a half dozen,” employees have had COVID-19 throughout the pandemic at both operational facilities.
“The operational facilities includes the Detention Center and the downtown office (includ[ing] both sworn and administrative staff,)” Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith said in a text message.
“We have had some positive cases, but with that said we’ve had uninterrupted service to Missoula County residents and that’s been due to the work of our employees following the protocols that are in place internally and externally to prevent the spread,” Smith said.
Support Local Journalism
MCSO did not release a specific number of accumulative cases or current COVID-19 case numbers, citing sensitivity to employee health information.
The Missoulian asked only for the number of employees infected with the virus and no other identifying information.
The Missoula Police Department has previously released the number of officers who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Smith said both MCSO PIO’s would not be able to comment further due to them being on vacation.
Missoula County Health Department Officials said they would not answer questions regarding the county employees infected with COVID-19, also citing HIPAA and the Montana Government Health Care Information Act.
Undersheriff Rich Maricelli did not return phone calls on Friday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.