Missoula sheriff's office investigating homicide

The Missoula sheriff’s office is investigating a Clinton homicide case after an 88-year-old woman was found dead on Sunday.

Deputies responded to an assault at the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road in Clinton on Sunday just after noon, a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office stated.

When law enforcement arrived they found an unresponsive 88-year-old woman, identified as Delphine A. Farmer. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical officials, the press release stated.

There is no public safety threat at this time.

There have been no arrests made in connection to the incident, but the case is an active and ongoing homicide investigation, according to the sheriff's office. 

