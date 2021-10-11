Missoula sheriff's office issues advisory for missing teen

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a missing Missoula teen.

Andrea Anderson, 13, ran away at about 4 a.m. on Monday morning. She is possibly in a green 1994 Chevy 3500 pickup with a long bed and silver wheels, a news release from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said. The license plate number is unknown.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She frequents the Missoula skate park, the advisory said. She is experiencing mental health issues and is possibly suicidal.

Anderson is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and black sweat pants. Anderson is white.

She ran away on Oct. 11, the release said. If you have any information on Anderson, please call Missoula County Sheriff's Office at 406 258-4000 or call 911.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.