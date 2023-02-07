The Missoula Sheriff's Office lost a canine officer on Tuesday to degenerative illness.

Loki, a 7-year-old German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix, passed away on Tuesday morning while his best friend and handler, Sergeant Ross Jessop, and many other law enforcement agents stood next to him.

"His exemplary service protected the lives and property in Missoula County for over 6 years," a post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office post stated. "His career is filled with distinction and honor."

Loki was born in 2015 in Hungary and was brought over to the U.S. following a selection process. He was placed with the Missoula sheriff's office as a puppy and had his first day serving the Garden City on May 16, 2016.

Loki is survived by fellow K-9 officer Sanxto, who arrived at the sheriff's office the same day Loki did.