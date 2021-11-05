Missoula sheriff's office searching for missing 19-year-old

The Missoula County Sheriff's office has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Advisory for a young woman.

Elisabeth Bryanna Salazar, 19, was last seen on Tuesday. She is 5-feet-1 inch tall with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs 110 pounds.

She left a residence in Lolo on Tuesday with only her laptop. She was last heard from at 2 p.m. via Facebook Messenger. There is concern for her safety and well-being, a Montana Department of Justice alert said.

If you have information, contact the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at 406-258-4810 or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse, 406-444-2800.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.