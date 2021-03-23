Missoula shifts to combine billing for water, sewer, storm water utilities

Missoula water bills will include monthly sewage costs as the city shifts to a combined bill for water, sewer and storm water utilities.
The city began planning for the shift to a single bill for all utilities in 2018. Most people won’t have a significant cost increase, except some people may have seen a higher initial bill for February depending on when their water meter was read, said Lori Hart, Public Works communications specialist.
The change also does not shift the responsibility for paying the bill, she said.
“Our change to combined billing, of course, does not nullify any rental agreements that may outline who pays for which utilities, but it adds the extra step of the need for the ‘Request to Bill Tenant Form’ if the renter pays the utility bill,” Hart wrote in an email to the Missoulian.
This will allow the city to send the bill to the property address, which may be different from the account billing address, Hart said. This also allows the city to speak directly with renters about billing issues.
Customers will only be charged for the water, storm water and sewage costs they’d signed up for previously, Hart said.
The city passed the ordinances for the change in July 2020. The city made the decision because a costly software upgrade was required to keep the six-month billing system, Hart said. Rather than upgrade, the city decided to add sewer utility billing to the already existing water and storm water customer billing computer system. This will help to keep utility costs down overall, Hart said.
In a letter to utility customers dated Jan. 29, the city’s Public Works and Mobility Department told residents the change would benefit them in four main ways: The city would charge customers once a month rather than every three months for commercial customers and every six months for residential; all city utility costs would be combined into one bill; customers would have expanded payment options, including direct debit and paperless billing; and customers can manage their payments through an online portal.
In general, the city has heard positive feedback regarding the change, Hart said.
If people have questions or for more information, Hart encouraged them to call 406-522-6700.