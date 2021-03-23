Missoula shifts to combine billing for water, sewer, storm water utilities

Missoula water bills will include monthly sewage costs as the city shifts to a combined bill for water, sewer and storm water utilities.

The city began planning for the shift to a single bill for all utilities in 2018. Most people won’t have a significant cost increase, except some people may have seen a higher initial bill for February depending on when their water meter was read, said Lori Hart, Public Works communications specialist.

The change also does not shift the responsibility for paying the bill, she said.

“Our change to combined billing, of course, does not nullify any rental agreements that may outline who pays for which utilities, but it adds the extra step of the need for the ‘Request to Bill Tenant Form’ if the renter pays the utility bill,” Hart wrote in an email to the Missoulian.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This will allow the city to send the bill to the property address, which may be different from the account billing address, Hart said. This also allows the city to speak directly with renters about billing issues.

Customers will only be charged for the water, storm water and sewage costs they’d signed up for previously, Hart said.