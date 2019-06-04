Julie Blanchard, one of four victims of the March shootings outside Missoula, died Monday at a Washington hospital where she was undergoing rehabilitation, Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris said Tuesday. She was 52.
Blanchard was having respiratory problems over the weekend and was taken to the hospital where she died Monday, Harris told the Missoulian on Tuesday.
Harris will begin a cause of death investigation in the coming days. Because the family wishes to have her organs donated, that process will precede the investigation, Harris said.
Blanchard, her son Casey and his friend Shelley Hays were attacked by a gunman on March 14 on Expressway while driving home from a bar. While driving toward Missoula, a vehicle behind them flashed its headlights, prompting Julie, who was driving their vehicle, to stop, according to reports. Casey exited the vehicle and was shot eight times. Shelley Hays, 28, was dead when police arrived. Julie Blanchard was the one who called police after the shooting, according to court documents.
An hour later, as law enforcement sprawled into the county in search of the suspect's vehicle, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer located the white SUV on Highway 93 North near Evaro. As he arrived at the vehicle, he was shot three times, in the head, face and neck.
Blanchard's death comes just days after her son, Casey, returned home from treatment at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. His wounds left him a paraplegic. Palmer had returned from the same hospital just a week earlier, unable to verbally communicate and reliant on the use of a wheelchair.
Johnathan Bertsch, 28, is currently charged with one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. While court documents do not indicate a motive for the shootings, search warrant filings do reveal two "AR-15-style" rifles and a handgun were found in his white SUV after he was taken into custody. Bertsch, of Arlee, is in the Missoula County jail on $2 million bond. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Missoula Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks said prosecutors are in the process of gathering information, including updated medical records, to evaluate whether new charges will be filed against Bertsch.
-This story will be updated.