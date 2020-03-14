Missoula shoppers strip shelves of some goods

“My son just got back to me and said he’s good on toilet paper at least,” she said.

Although the chain still continues to offer its delivery service, Chenoweth said she lives too far to take advantage of it. Despite lack of products during Saturday’s visit, Chenoweth said she and her family have enough to last them.

“They hunt and I just bought a half of beef, so we’ve got a full freezer,” she said.

Even Staples, an office retailer, was gouged of its hand sanitizers and toilet paper rolls.

“We ran out of hand sanitizer two weeks ago, and out of toilet paper two days ago,” said Tim Costello, the operations manager.

Costello said both products remain unavailable at the store’s distribution centers, but expects to have most shipments within the next few weeks. There is no issue with the supply, just the surge in buyers and hoarders.

“What’s going to happen is we’re going to get more in, and all of these people are going to have toilet paper stockpiled,” he said.

Costello said the previous night, somebody made off with four rolls from the store’s bathroom.

“People just freak out,” he said.