Missoula shoppers strip shelves of some goods

One day after Gov. Steve Bullock announced four presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Montana — none in Missoula County — Missoula residents looking for essentials joined the rest of the country in finding supplies depleted.
Shoppers up and down Reserve Street picked stores clean of toilet paper, hand sanitizer and canned food Saturday. Not a single roll of toilet paper remained in Costco, Walmart, Target or Albertsons.
“I’m just trying to find food for spring break, but people have gone nuts,” said Carly Dahms, a freshman at the University of Montana who will be spending the next week on campus.
Following President Donald Trump’s declaration of a state of emergency Friday, and Congress fast-tracking an $8.3 billion relief package to mitigate the effects of the spread of coronavirus, the Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced that it would suspend daily driving restrictions for certain shipments.
Truck drivers hauling necessities such as medical supplies, hand sanitizer or food to restock shelves will not have to adhere to limitations set by the Department of Transportation, according to a message posted to the administration’s website.
The unprecedented announcement came as shelves across the country, like those in Missoula, have sat empty for days.
Although campus dining has not been affected by coronavirus, Dahms and Elizabeth Todd came to Target to make sure they had enough to eat while the Food Zoo stays closed for the week. They found just a handful of cans remaining in the soup aisle.
“There’s plenty of frosting,” Todd said.
Along with shortages of soup, Target was devoid of toilet paper, aspirin and hand sanitizer. On Friday, the store began limiting face wipes, baby wipes, and paper towel packages to just one per customer to address the issue of hoarding that’s drained supply chains.
“We’ve been out of hand sanitizer for three weeks, and we don’t really know when we’ll be getting more,” said Chase McLane, who works in the health and beauty section of Target.
McLane said the store has also limited water to just two 24-packs per person.
When a customer approached McLane asking for hand sanitizer, she recommended rubbing alcohol and aloe vera.
“A lot of people are being told, ‘Sorry, we’re all out’ right now. It can be at least a little comforting to be able to offer them another option,” she said.
At Walmart, Plains resident Sandy Chenoweth sent a photo of barren shelves to her son. She said the store was out of toilet paper, bleach and baby’s ibuprofen for her daughter’s 9-year-old.
“My son just got back to me and said he’s good on toilet paper at least,” she said.
Although the chain still continues to offer its delivery service, Chenoweth said she lives too far to take advantage of it. Despite lack of products during Saturday’s visit, Chenoweth said she and her family have enough to last them.
“They hunt and I just bought a half of beef, so we’ve got a full freezer,” she said.
Even Staples, an office retailer, was gouged of its hand sanitizers and toilet paper rolls.
“We ran out of hand sanitizer two weeks ago, and out of toilet paper two days ago,” said Tim Costello, the operations manager.
Costello said both products remain unavailable at the store’s distribution centers, but expects to have most shipments within the next few weeks. There is no issue with the supply, just the surge in buyers and hoarders.
“What’s going to happen is we’re going to get more in, and all of these people are going to have toilet paper stockpiled,” he said.
Costello said the previous night, somebody made off with four rolls from the store’s bathroom.
“People just freak out,” he said.
John Hewitt loaded a package of Kleenex into his SUV in the parking lot of Costco. He said employees told him that a case of toilet paper that arrived at the store the previous day was gone within minutes of the store opening.
Hewitt, who has lived in Missoula since 1962, said the fervor of trying to find basic necessities reminds him of the panic of Y2K. Hewitt said despite the struggle to find basic groceries, he won’t be turning to Amazon to do his shopping just yet.
Costco, just like the other shops on Reserve Street, will only find out what supplies they get once the shipment arrives.
“I wasn’t coming here to stock up. It’s just something that you need,” he said.