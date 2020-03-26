1918: Missoula shuts down, first flu deaths recorded in second week of October

"We do not wish to frighten anyone," Mayor Herbert T. Wilkinson said. “We are not taking these means because the epidemic is particularly severe here at this time, but because we do not wish it to become so.”

That same day, Oct. 9, Missoula became the 23rd Montana town to report the presence of influenza. Billings reported 40 cases. By Oct. 10 Missoula caught and passed the Magic City with 37 reported new cases, 65 in all.

“Yesterday Dr. Ritchey gave orders to all saloon and pool hall proprietors in the city to the effect that their places of business will be closed if congregating is permitted,” the newspaper reported. “He said: ‘So long as the frequenters of these places are kept on the move, we will allow business to continue. If a man wants a drink he may go in and get it, and then move on, so far as we are concerned, but if he loiters the police will be called in to close the place. The same is true of pool halls.”

Chief of Police William Moore took it a step farther on Oct. 11, directing that all chairs and benches be removed from the saloons of the city except those used at lunch counters.

There was some indication the extreme measures were working. No one in Missoula had yet died from the Spanish flu and there were no new cases among the 241 personnel at Fort Missoula.