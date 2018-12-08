The day before Mayor John Engen's announcement on Friday canceling the sidewalk installation and replacement project in the Slant Streets neighborhood, Regina and Al Thomas were trying to figure out how they would cover the estimated $17,000 estimated cost for their property.
West of their Woodford Street home stands a row of trees and a stretch of manicured lawn that flows out to Bickford Street. The Thomases count on those trees to provide shelter from the summer sun in the corner-lot house they purchased four years ago, after they retired from jobs in Seattle and returned to Missoula, where they attended college.
They were concerned those trees would be removed as part of the sidewalk improvement project, which called for installing a 7-foot boulevard and 5-foot-wide sidewalk along Bickford, as well as construction of curbs to separate the lawn from the street.
They were confused why the city wanted to remove 630 square feet of the 4-inch-thick sidewalk in front of their house on Woodford, only to replace it with a 6-inch-thick sidewalk. Regina Thomas pointed out that not only was the sidewalk in near-perfect condition, but they’re also still paying for its installation, which was commissioned by the previous owner and added to their tax bill.
And they were overwhelmed with the initial estimated $16,995 price tag that could be their share of the project, after the city kicked in another $16,500. Al Thomas noted that in the four years they’ve lived in their home, their taxes went up by almost 80 percent — from $3,200 in 2014 to $5,700 this year.
“This is a neighborhood of retired people and rentals,” Regina Thomas said. “There’s so much talk in the community about affordable housing, and yet the city wants to do something like this. You know the landlords won’t absorb this, and will pass it onto their renters.”
She wasn’t alone with her concerns.
“My neighbor, who has lived here for 22 years, talked to all the neighbors and I think quite a few are planning on coming to the [Wednesday, Dec. 12] council meeting,” Regina Thomas said Thursday. “All but one of them are unhappy, and that’s because he gets a new driveway.”
SIDEWALK LOGIC
Even with the cancellation of the project, discussion of the sidewalk situation will still take place beginning at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers at 140 W. Pine St.
The project is part of the larger overall effort to create a safe, connected and accessible network of pedestrian facilities. Sidewalks — and level ones in particular — make walking safer for pedestrians. The curbs and gutters act as a barrier between parking places and the grass or dirt boulevards, and improve air quality by not allowing vehicles to drive on the boulevards. They collect runoff to send into the city’s stormwater drain system instead of having the runoff freeze and thaw on the edges of the asphalt, which makes it degrade more quickly.
They also define the roadway and act as a barrier, so pedestrians on sidewalks adjacent to roadways can feel safer, because vehicles would have to jump a curb in order to drive onto the sidewalk.
For some property owners in the Slant Streets, the estimated cost of installing a sidewalk in front of their homes would have been free, based on a funding formula updated by the city of Missoula last year. Those property owners typically already had a sidewalk, and the city had intended to pick up the first $1,000 of the estimated cost of upgrades, according to City Engineer Kevin Slovarp.
After that, the formula calls for the property owners and the city to each kick in $3,500, for a total of $8,000. The city covers 100 percent of the cost between $8,000 and $20,000, then the property owners pick up the rest of the tab for anything more than $20,000.
Under that formula, the estimated average cost of the sidewalk upgrades or installation was $4,353 for the 173 properties involved in the proposed project area. That includes estimates ranging from less than $3 to about $6,800.
But for 19 homeowners, mainly those who own corner lots, their estimated portion of the project was anywhere from $10,554 for a home on Edith Street to $42,679 for a home on Stephens Avenue. Those figures are in addition to the estimated $16,500 subsidy from the city.
Based on the initial estimates from the city, the Missoulian created an online interactive map that allows users to scroll their mouse over the properties in the neighborhood to see how the properties compare.
The total initial estimate for the entire project was $1.5 million, of which about $815,000 was to be funded through the city’s road district, which generally comes from citywide assessments put on residents’ tax bills. That left area property owners to pick up the rest of the estimated $675,000 cost — an overwhelming prospect to the homeowners facing tens of thousands of dollars in assessments.
TAKE A STEP BACK
While Missoula has an option of low-interest long-term loans for residents hit hard with the assessments, Mayor Engen said the city needs to step back and evaluate the “where and when” of sidewalk installation.
“We may have to simply acknowledge there will be a greater city contribution to sidewalk projects, and do fewer sidewalks during the construction season. Make the projects smaller and take more time,” Engen said. “This is also an opportunity to look at construction methods and our processes, which we have not examined thoroughly — we haven’t looked at the construction side, the bidding side, the materials side.”
Slovarp said the letters sent out during Thanksgiving week were only the first step in the process, and were meant to get area residents involved in the sidewalk discussions, which apparently worked. His office fielded 36 calls from individual homeowners with questions and concerns.
“We understand that the letter likely is a shock to residents who received them that said, ‘Hey, think about his project and you might have to pay a lot of money,’ and they have no background on the project,” Slovarp said. “But we needed to inform them so they could choose to attend the meetings and talk to the city and council what their concerns are.”
Edith Street resident Kathleen Kimble received a cost estimate of $38,882 for replacement and installation of sidewalks on her corner lot. She said that amount should have raised red flags within the Development Services department, and they should have had internal conversations among city staff before sending the letters.
“Any thinking person should have looked at the first number that popped up that was huge, and should have talked to somebody,” Kimble said. “I’m 66 and my husband and I are both on Social Security. This was something that was going to permanently, and until the day I died, alter my life.
“But now I’m a happy camper and I’m glad Mayor Engen listened.”
Engen agreed that they “had some internal communication issues” over the costs and the issuing of the letters. He doesn’t place the blame on any one person, noting that staff followed the normal process, “but when the numbers are that high, we probably should have internal conversations first.”
Especially when it’s an integral part of the ongoing conversation about the lack of affordable housing, he added.
“It’s a balancing act,” Engen said. “By stepping back in this case, we are acknowledging we are off balance, and as much as I like to have my cake and eat it too, I can’t.
“We’re having conversations about affordable housing and yet tacking on a couple hundred bucks extra on properties for sidewalks. That defies logic. There is clearly a need for sidewalks — they are part of the transportation plan and need to be safe. But the expectation to have adjacent non-commercial property owners pay more than they can afford just doesn’t work. That’s why we’ve pulled the plug on this for now.”