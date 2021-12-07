Missoula sinks back into more seasonable weather, more snow expected

Monday’s storm blanketed Missoula in a thin layer of white snow, setting the scene for weather that’s more typical for this time of year.

The National Weather Service measured 2.2 inches of snow at the airport. More precipitation is expected over the next seven days and temperatures will dip below freezing as the week progresses.

“We had that super warm beginning and now we’re looking about normal, which is a big change because normal is like a high of 32 (degrees) here so it feels a lot cooler,” said Jeff Kitsmiller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula.

Longstanding daily records for high temperatures were broken throughout western Montana as November transitioned into December. On Dec. 1, Missoula hit 61 degrees, breaking its December all-time maximum temperature. The previous record of 60 degrees was set on Dec. 3, 1956.

More precipitation is expected in the valley as freezing rain from Tuesday evening will transition back to snow as temperatures dip toward a more seasonable normal.

“That usually means mostly snow this time of year,” Kitsmiller said.

As for the mountains, Monday’s storm helped with this season’s so-far lackluster snowpack. On Monday during the storm, the area’s snowpack was at 40% of normal — as of Tuesday that jumped to 46%.

“People are probably really happy to hear that the mountains will be getting snow. I know almost everyone wants to hear that since a lot of ski areas are still delayed,” Kitsmiller said.

Snowbowl is expected to open on Dec. 10, according to its website. Management could not be reached for comment to confirm the opening date. Snowbowl’s snow report has not been updated since the middle of November.

Discovery Ski Area near Philipsburg is also scarce on snow and is not open for the season just yet. The mountain’s snow report has not been updated since early April.

Lookout Pass ski area is hoping to launch its season this coming weekend. Over the 72 hours leading into Tuesday, Lookout Pass has received 13 inches of snow at its summit and 9 inches at its base.

“We will open as soon as snow is deep enough to support winter operations,” Lookout Pass management wrote on Tuesday’s snow report.

Also along the Montana-Idaho border, Lost Trail Ski Area is firing up its grooming equipment to prepare for the upcoming ski season. There are no projected opening dates at this time as they are “waiting for the snow to stack up to open,” according to the Lost Trail website.

So far this season the mountain has received 25 inches of snow, allowing for a 6-inch base at the summit and a 3-inch base at the lodge.

Whitefish Mountain Resort was anticipated to open on Tuesday, but pushed its opening date back to Thursday, Dec. 9, which is still not set in stone, according to a recent Facebook post.

“After careful consideration and less-than-anticipated snowfall over the weekend, we’ve decided to postpone,” Whitefish Mountain management wrote in the post.

The mountain’s snow report was most recently updated on Monday, Dec. 6 and stated that the mountain had 25 inches of snow as its settled base.

“While this weekend’s storm certainly coated the mountain, we still need more snow coverage to safely open,” the report said.

Big Sky Resort has been open to skiers and riders since Thanksgiving, and has an average base depth of 17 inches. Seven of its 39 lifts are running, but less than 5% of the mountain is open for skiing.

Christmas is still too far ahead for the National Weather Service to be able to say if Missoula will experience a white Christmas this year, but historically it’s likely.

On any given Christmas in Missoula, there is a 60% chance of there being more than an inch of snow on the ground, according to data from the local National Weather Service dating back to 1948.

“30% of the time it snows here on Christmas,” Kitsmiller said.

