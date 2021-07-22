Missoula smoke risk moves to local fires as regional haze is pushed south

For the next couple of days, Missoula’s primary smoke concern will be wildfires close to home, as an overhead plume of haze from Oregon and California gets pushed south Thursday into Friday.
“We may still pick up some lingering haze from the edges of the plume, but this is a significant break from the oppressively large smoke plumes from fires in Oregon and California,” said Sarah Coefield, Missoula’s air quality specialist, in her Thursday update.
“I, for one, am very excited for this change of pace. Relentless smoke from Oregon and then a blurp of smoke from California made for overly repetitive forecasting.”
While the regional smoke moves south, gusty winds expected Thursday evening could increase local fire activity considerably.
“We are getting a break from ginormous plumes, but stay alert for smoke heading our way from closer fires,” she said.
The largest fire and smoke threat in Missoula’s vicinity, the Storm Creek fire burning in Idaho across the border from Stevensville, grew overnight Wednesday to roughly 3,500 acres, Coefield said. But that smoke is still forecast to move south of the Garden City.
The Granite Pass Complex, comprised of four fires, reached 2,375 acres Thursday, according to a news release, increasing by 267 acres overnight Wednesday. It remains 0% contained.
Fire behavior was expected to increase as a dry cold front moves in bringing strong winds. Suppression resources will focus on spot fires.
The Lolo Creek fire near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, at 162 acres, remains a significant threat to Highway 12. Crews there are focused on preventing the fire from crossing the road to minimize impacts to residential, commercial and recreational travel.
Earlier this week, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for Granite and Lolo Hot Springs and homes along and accessed from U.S. Highway 12, spanning from mile marker 10 at Martin Creek to the Idaho border. There is also a reduced speed of 45 mph in place on the highway from Spring Gulch Road to Lolo Pass.
The BM Hill fire, the largest of the complex, grew to 1,874 acres as of Thursday, while the Shotgun fire and Boulder Creek fire had burned 198 and 7 acres respectively.
Northeast of Thompson Falls, the Thorne Creek fire held at 2,043 acres Thursday and remained 0% contained. Wind in the forecast could increase activity on the blaze, according to an Inciweb release.
The Deep Lookout Mountain fire, north of I-90 and 12 miles east of Superior, held at 365 acres Thursday and reached 80% containment.
“Firefighters will continue reinforcing and securing containment lines and mopping up today,” the release said.
Southwest of Troy, Wednesday’s brief rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity helped firefighters in containment efforts on the Burnt Peak fire. The blaze had burned 2,136 acres as of Thursday and was 15% contained, according to a release. More personnel have been added to fight the fire and two helicopters remain on site.
The steep terrain on Yaak Mountain has been a struggle for firefighters working the South Yaak fire north of Troy, as burning embers and vegetation roll downhill, then ignite into flames which run uphill quickly, the release said.
The blaze has burned 161 acres and fire managers on site are confident there is little risk of continued spread on the eastern edge, where a fireline has been successful. Crews will move to the western edge and begin to construct a fire line there.
The fire, which is 34% contained, will likely burn for several more days given the challenges of the terrain and limited resources available, the release said.
Stage II fire restrictions went into effect for most lands administered by the Bureau of Land of Land Management in the agency’s Western Montana District on Thursday.
The order applies to all BLM lands in the following counties: Beaverhead, Madison, Silver Bow, Deer Lodge, Powell (south of Interstate 90 and Montana Highway 12) and Granite (south of Interstate 90 and east of the Lolo National Forest boundary).
Also on Thursday, the Northern Rockies Coordination Group, made up of interagency fire managers, announced Stage II fire restrictions will go into effect on July 26 across the Flathead National Forest, Glacier National Park, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sites, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Kalispell, Stillwater, and Swan units, and all of Flathead County.
“Each year, 70 to 80% of wildfires are human-caused and this summer the trend has continued,” the release said. “Northwest Montana is currently experiencing drought conditions including extremely dry forest fuels and weather forecasts of high temperatures accompanied by wind, low humidity, and minimal precipitation. Fires continue to burn across Montana and the West where firefighting resources are in high demand.”