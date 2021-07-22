Missoula smoke risk moves to local fires as regional haze is pushed south

Southwest of Troy, Wednesday’s brief rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity helped firefighters in containment efforts on the Burnt Peak fire. The blaze had burned 2,136 acres as of Thursday and was 15% contained, according to a release. More personnel have been added to fight the fire and two helicopters remain on site.

The steep terrain on Yaak Mountain has been a struggle for firefighters working the South Yaak fire north of Troy, as burning embers and vegetation roll downhill, then ignite into flames which run uphill quickly, the release said.

The blaze has burned 161 acres and fire managers on site are confident there is little risk of continued spread on the eastern edge, where a fireline has been successful. Crews will move to the western edge and begin to construct a fire line there.

The fire, which is 34% contained, will likely burn for several more days given the challenges of the terrain and limited resources available, the release said.

Stage II fire restrictions went into effect for most lands administered by the Bureau of Land of Land Management in the agency’s Western Montana District on Thursday.