Missoula smokejumper to lead Lincoln Ranger District

Kendrick's employees are tasked with managing the federal lands, maintaining trails, fire suppression, special-events permitting, restroom cleaning, signage and other projects. They manage mining allotments and logging contracts.

"Before those ever go out to the public, we have biologists and wildlife specialists making sure they're in the right area at the right time for the right reasons," he said of logging contracts. "We do have the unique responsibility of a lot of wildlife, including grizzly bears, on Forest Service Land. So along with recreation and fuels mitigation, we take that into account. That's an important piece of the puzzle, certainly, in that valley. We plan for the safety of the community and everybody."

In his previous role as the manager of the Missoula Smokejumper Base, Kendrick supervised about 70 smokejumpers as well as the tanker base, business office and visitor center at the Aerial Fire Depot. He has also served as the operations lead for the Missoula Smokejumpers, been a member of the National Wildland Fire Diversity Committee, served as the regional Incident Medical Unit lead and as the Region One coordinator for the national Ram-Air parachute transition.​ He's been fighting fires since 1995, whether on a hotshot crew, on an engine crew or as a smokejumper. He holds a bachelor of science degree in recreation management.