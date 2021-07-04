Missoula solar company donates panels to Watson Children's Shelter

“Our staff are trained to deal with children who have experienced significant trauma in their young life,” Anderson said. “Many kids in our care can have pretty challenging behaviors and we have staff trained to respond in a nurturing and safe manner.”

The shelter has a full-time kitchen manager to provide meals 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We’re always adapting the menu to help them feel comfortable,” Anderson said.

B.D. Erickson, the president of Satic Solar in Missoula, said the shelter’s mission is near and dear to his heart.

“We selected them because we want to help fellow humans, first of all,” Erickson explained. “A few years ago I had the opportunity to interact with some families who had really been served by Watson. Some of the stories on how a little rascal ends up there make your heart ache.”

Watson said even adults would have a hard time dealing with some of the situations those kids have to endure.

“Trying to navigate that world at age 7 or 8 would be scary,” he said. “Little kids are vulnerable. They can’t speak up for themselves or take care of themselves. So we just wanted to do something to make a difference.”