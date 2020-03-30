Missoula Starbucks employees volunteer to sew face masks

Rather than take paid time off at home, a group of Missoula Starbucks employees have decided to come in to the coffee shop and donate their time to help the community.
They've brought in their own sewing machines, and, using the now empty indoor sit-down area, they're making scores of homemade face masks to help protect against the coronavirus pandemic.
"All of us that were not at work were just at home, so we were just like, might as well come here and hang out and all sew together," explained store manager Meghan Murtagh.
The shop, located on South Reserve near Community Medical Center, is open for drive-through orders, but the inside space has now been converted to a mini face-mask production line. Coffee shops are considered an essential service under Gov. Steve Bullock's shelter-in-place order.
While shift supervisor Samantha Rude cut fabric, Murtagh, barista Zachary Sibson and shift supervisor Kellen Faechner worked the footpedals on their machines and added to the pile of masks.
"We made 30 last Friday," Faechner said. "We're getting faster."
Dr. Neil Fishman, the chief medical officer of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, told the New York Times that even homemade masks could help protect people infected with the virus from spreading it. And the article noted that masks help people who aren't infected from touching their mouth and parts of their face. The article notes that masks shouldn't replace hand-washing and social distancing, but that they should be considered part of the arsenal of protection.
Murtagh said they're donating the masks to the local nonprofit United Way of Missoula County. She said the masks are being washed and sanitized at Missoula Textile Services before distribution.
Starbucks offered all employees nationwide the option of staying home for 30 days and still getting paid for all the shifts they were scheduled to work. Murtagh said almost all of her 28 "partners," as workers at the company are called, decided to still work.
"Kellen found an article about a pattern on how to sew them and she knew that I sew, and Zach sews," Murtagh recalled.
"And we just said 'hey does anybody want to come in and sew for a few hours one day," Faechner added. "We got a lot done."
Other employees besides the four there on Monday also took part. They sent a batch to New York already, but Murtagh said she's happy to have connected with the local United Way. She hopes local nursing homes can use the masks, because medical workers of course have priority on medical-grade, official masks.
"We're real excited that we can get a lot more of our masks to Missoula instead of having to send them away," she said.
Sibson said it's a good feeling to know that people are still working to help each other out during the crisis.
Faechner is using her grandmother's machine, from the 1950s.
"I make quilts as a hobby," Faechner said.
Sibson said he learned to sew from his grandmother as well. Murtagh said she sews "mostly to fix broken things." It's a skill that's suddenly become in high demand.
Faechner, holding up a new mask made from a dinosaur print fabric from a local store, noted that they might not be exactly industrial-quality, but they do the trick.
"They're made with a lot of love," she said.
