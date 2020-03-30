Missoula Starbucks employees volunteer to sew face masks

Rather than take paid time off at home, a group of Missoula Starbucks employees have decided to come in to the coffee shop and donate their time to help the community.

They've brought in their own sewing machines, and, using the now empty indoor sit-down area, they're making scores of homemade face masks to help protect against the coronavirus pandemic.

"All of us that were not at work were just at home, so we were just like, might as well come here and hang out and all sew together," explained store manager Meghan Murtagh.

The shop, located on South Reserve near Community Medical Center, is open for drive-through orders, but the inside space has now been converted to a mini face-mask production line. Coffee shops are considered an essential service under Gov. Steve Bullock's shelter-in-place order.

While shift supervisor Samantha Rude cut fabric, Murtagh, barista Zachary Sibson and shift supervisor Kellen Faechner worked the footpedals on their machines and added to the pile of masks.

"We made 30 last Friday," Faechner said. "We're getting faster."