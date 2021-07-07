Missoula starts budgeting process for fiscal year 2022

Missoula Mayor John Engen presented a preliminary budget for fiscal year 2022 to City Council on Wednesday that boosts funding for affordable housing and includes upgrades for first responders.

The presentation kicked off the city's budgeting process, which requires the mayor to submit a plan to be reviewed by council. The council ultimately has to approve requests from each department and will adopt a final budget after listening to public comment.

The total dollar amount for the preliminary budget has yet to be released.

One of the largest sums proposed by the mayor includes investing $2.7 million in the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Additionally, $3 million is proposed to upgrade communication systems for first responders.

"We're confident that we can deliver a budget that's meaningful and works for residents and reflects the values of the community," Engen read from the letter outlining the preliminary budget.

Missoula will receive $14.2 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Engen laid out in the letter he drafted what the guiding principles are for that money, which the city will receive over two years.