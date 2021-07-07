Missoula starts budgeting process for fiscal year 2022

Missoula Mayor John Engen presented a preliminary budget for fiscal year 2022 to City Council on Wednesday that boosts funding for affordable housing and includes upgrades for first responders.
The presentation kicked off the city's budgeting process, which requires the mayor to submit a plan to be reviewed by council. The council ultimately has to approve requests from each department and will adopt a final budget after listening to public comment.
The total dollar amount for the preliminary budget has yet to be released.
One of the largest sums proposed by the mayor includes investing $2.7 million in the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Additionally, $3 million is proposed to upgrade communication systems for first responders.
"We're confident that we can deliver a budget that's meaningful and works for residents and reflects the values of the community," Engen read from the letter outlining the preliminary budget.
Missoula will receive $14.2 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Engen laid out in the letter he drafted what the guiding principles are for that money, which the city will receive over two years.
Engen also proposed $150,000 in one-time funding for a "local equity cohort" as a result of Missoula's involvement in the National League of Cities through a grant.
An additional $343,000 is proposed to improve "collaboration, communication and project management systems that support a robust virtual environment" and a full-time software administrator. City public relations were also touched on in the mayor's letter, with $100,000 earmarked to support the modernization of its approach to public communication.
Another $650,000 is included for planning and design to transition city offices to the historic federal building downtown.
Changes and updates to regulator codes that city officials have said will help decrease turnaround time on Missoula's end of the development process was also mentioned in Engen's letter. He proposed $850,000 over the next two years to "overhaul the city's regulatory code, and align it with the city's housing, transportation, and green infrastructure goals."
Also proposed was $3.5 million to establish veteran "and other supportive housing" in conjunction with the Poverello Center. ARPA and Tax Increment Funding were also proposed to support winter shelter for unhoused people.
Other projects include completing the Rattlesnake Dam Restoration Project and creating a Waterworks Hill trailhead.
"We'll invest in projects that lead to equitable, responsive and adaptive growth, reflecting our community values and improve the natural environment," Engen read.
Over the weeks ahead city council will hear budget proposals from each city department. The Fire Department is scheduled for July 14, with the police tentatively scheduled for July 21. Municipal Court, the City Attorney's Office, the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and the Parking Commission are scheduled for July 28.
Community Planning, Development and Innovation as well as Missoula Office of Housing & Community Development are set for Aug. 8. The Parks Department is scheduled to present on Aug. 18.
