Missoula starts weighing in on Reserve Street challenges

Jane Smith moved from station to station, five of them in all, at something called a “community input forum” Wednesday night at the Grant Creek Inn on North Reserve Street.
Smith lives a block off South Reserve behind C.S. Porter School and is the consummate user of Missoula’s busy westernmost traffic corridor.
“You know, all those things that they asked about ‘How do you interact with Reserve Street?’ Well, I’m all of those,” she said. “I walk it, I walk across it. I drive on it, I drive across it. I spend money on it, I bike on it. I've commuted on it. I've been rear-ended on it. So it affects a lot of things in my life.”
Smith’s main concern: “Let’s not make it worse.”
Some things about Reserve Street can’t be changed as the population of the “geographically restrained” Missoula Valley grows by more than 1,000 people a year, Aaron Wilson said.
“But that doesn’t mean there are no solutions and we’re just stuck with what we’ve got,” said Wilson, transportation planning manager for the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).
Wednesday’s forum kicked off a three-month project by MPO, a joint city-county body, to tackle growth and the Reserve Street conundrum.
“We’re kind of coming at this with a very different lens than what does the street look like, what do the buildings look like, and how do we interact with that?” facilitator Rachel Gooen of Fifth House Consulting said at the start. “What we’re going to be looking at is what is the human experience in that built environment?”
To follow in the winter and early spring will be focus groups and one-on-one interviews with stakeholders and user groups.
“Our great hope,” Missoula County commissioner Josh Slotnick said, “is after three months we'll have a better handle on what some of the issues are related to people experiencing Reserve Street, and then from there we can start looking toward solutions. We're all looking forward to that. So participate enthusiastically and a bunch of months from now we’ll know where we're headed.”
Enthusiastic they were. Between 40 and 50 people, most of whom signed up in advance, rotated every 20 minutes to three “learning” and two “sharing” stations, creating a two-hour cacophony of shared experiences. City Council members, all three county commissioners and Montana Department of Transportation representatives were also on hand.
They talked about the fear and anger that navigating Reserve Street engenders, whether on foot, bicycle or in a motorized vehicle.
Drivers seem like they’re on a mission, one said. The energy feels angry, said another.
Roger Austin, who lives on Big Flat, pointed out that while Great Northern Avenue, the street that runs parallel to North Reserve behind the likes of Costco, Best Buy, and Target, provides a bypass to the east, it doesn’t have a mirror image on the other side.
“On the west side you’re driving through parking lots so you don’t have to go on Reserve Street,” Austin said. “You’re kind of left to your own devices.”
They talked about excess exhaust, lighting and the lack of it on Reserve Street bridges, cookie-cutter housing, and a lack of character.
Reserve Street leaves a bad impression to travelers passing through Missoula, who see only that side of town.
There’s too much blacktop, which runs counter to local climate resiliency plans.
It wasn't all negative.
Anne Rupkalvis, who lives in Target Range, is concerned about looming traffic patterns off South Reserve.
“But I have to say I can get a whole lot accomplished on Reserve Street, I can go there and get everything done,” she said.
What might make things better?
Safer bike and pedestrian crossings. Better mountain views thanks to setbacks and lower buildings. Right-turn lanes to keep traffic flowing. A trolley or bus rapid transit to other parts of town. Mixed-use development for more of a “community” feel. An underpass for bikes at the intersection of Reserve and Mullan.
“There’s only so much we’re going to be able to do here in reality,” said Jim Salisbury, a retired bank executive who lives in the South Hills. “I just look at Reserve and Mullan and if you’re doing a turn to the west coming from the south at that intersection … they just need to change the increment, like 5 or 10 more seconds, on the light. And they need to seal off one of the exits into the Mullan Station. Everybody stops there all of a sudden, and then it's like the start of the Indy 500."
Wilson, of MPO, was in charge of one of the three learning stations. He and others emphasized that adding more lanes to a street or highway doesn’t relieve congestion but often has the opposite effect.
Among no fewer than seven current strategic and master plans that address or affect Reserve Street are those that look at creating another north-south corridor to Interstate 90. Reconstruction on Russell Street is almost complete, Wilson said, which should serve to divert some traffic away from Reserve Street. Even more intriguing is the prospect of a bridge over the railroad to a new I-90 interchange.
It’s years away, Wilson cautioned, and would be very expensive but it would be a step to relieving some of the issues on Reserve Street.
At the end of the day, Salisbury said, there are few easy solutions to what ails Reserve Street. Then again, Missoula traffic snarls are tame compared to those in larger cities such as Seattle.
“I think," he said, "in some ways it’s not all that bad.”