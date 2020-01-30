Missoula starts weighing in on Reserve Street challenges

“There’s only so much we’re going to be able to do here in reality,” said Jim Salisbury, a retired bank executive who lives in the South Hills. “I just look at Reserve and Mullan and if you’re doing a turn to the west coming from the south at that intersection … they just need to change the increment, like 5 or 10 more seconds, on the light. And they need to seal off one of the exits into the Mullan Station. Everybody stops there all of a sudden, and then it's like the start of the Indy 500."

Wilson, of MPO, was in charge of one of the three learning stations. He and others emphasized that adding more lanes to a street or highway doesn’t relieve congestion but often has the opposite effect.

Among no fewer than seven current strategic and master plans that address or affect Reserve Street are those that look at creating another north-south corridor to Interstate 90. Reconstruction on Russell Street is almost complete, Wilson said, which should serve to divert some traffic away from Reserve Street. Even more intriguing is the prospect of a bridge over the railroad to a new I-90 interchange.

It’s years away, Wilson cautioned, and would be very expensive but it would be a step to relieving some of the issues on Reserve Street.