Missoula, state, tribal governments on guard against COVID-19

“Our infectious disease nurses are following CDC guidance regarding monitoring for symptoms and (monitoring for) whether that person’s movements are limited,” Johnson said, referencing the federal Centers for Disease Control. She declined to provide an exact count of the number in Missoula.

Health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt wrote in an email that "DPHHS has received 2 test kits from (the CDC), which equates to testing for approx. several hundred individuals. To date, we’ve tested 11 individuals” — all with negative results.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are reining in their employees’ travel. As of Thursday, Tribal Council must approve any work-related travel to known hotspots of the outbreak: Washington, California, Oregon, China, Iran, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Italy.

This rule applies to employees not just of the tribal government, but also of Salish Kootenai College and tribally owned corporations. S&K Technologies Inc., a group of six firms headquartered in St. Ignatius, reports having hundreds of employees and several government and military contracts in the United States and overseas.