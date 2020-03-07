Missoula, state, tribal governments on guard against COVID-19

A confirmed case of coronavirus has yet to arrive in Montana — at least, as of the weekend — but residents and officials say they’re staying vigilant.
Nine people in Montana are being monitored for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported Friday, and residents and agencies remain on alert.
As of Saturday, the illness had claimed 19 lives in the United States, 16 of them in Washington state, according to the Associated Press. More than 400 people in the United States are infected, with cases reported in half the states, and the worldwide total surpassed 100,000, with 3,400 deaths, the AP reported.
The Missoula City-County Health Department continues to ask county residents who have been to China, Japan, South Korea, Italy or Iran in the last two weeks to call department staff at 406-258-3896. Alisha Johnson, the department’s public information officer, said the department had heard from some travelers since putting out its request on Wednesday
“Our infectious disease nurses are following CDC guidance regarding monitoring for symptoms and (monitoring for) whether that person’s movements are limited,” Johnson said, referencing the federal Centers for Disease Control. She declined to provide an exact count of the number in Missoula.
Health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt wrote in an email that "DPHHS has received 2 test kits from (the CDC), which equates to testing for approx. several hundred individuals. To date, we’ve tested 11 individuals” — all with negative results.
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are reining in their employees’ travel. As of Thursday, Tribal Council must approve any work-related travel to known hotspots of the outbreak: Washington, California, Oregon, China, Iran, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Italy.
This rule applies to employees not just of the tribal government, but also of Salish Kootenai College and tribally owned corporations. S&K Technologies Inc., a group of six firms headquartered in St. Ignatius, reports having hundreds of employees and several government and military contracts in the United States and overseas.
Missoula International Airport has not yet imposed any special screening or restrictions on passengers, airport Director Chris Jensen said Friday. “We’ll certainly respond as directed and we’ll certainly assist our airlines,” he said. “For our part, we’ve changed the cleaning products that we’re using,” opting for ones “that we’ve been told are effective against the virus.” Jensen, the airport director, hasn’t yet seen a drop in passenger volume into or out of Missoula. “We’re not immediately seeing any impact, but it’s a little hard to quantify as well,” he said. “This is typically our slow time of the year.”
Friday saw the cancellation of the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, the music and tech conference that draws hundreds of thousands of people every year.
In Missoula, though, people don't appear to be shying away from concerts, said Nick Checota, whose company Logjam Presents, owns the Wilma and other popular entertainment venues. While Logjam is paying attention to the situation, he said that “at this point, we don’t see any reason to adjust our schedule.”
Susie Turner hasn’t seen any drop in attendance at Peak Health & Wellness, where she serves as executive director. “I think the biggest thing we are doing is stepping up our cleaning and sanitizing at the club,” she said.
“We are asking our staff and members to be diligent about handwashing and if they have been exposed to or are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 to stay home until symptoms subside.
“We are in contact with Missoula (City)-County Health Department, DPHHS, and implementing suggestions from them as well as the CDC. As a team, we’re working together to clean hard surfaces more diligently.”
