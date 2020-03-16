Missoula stores, county urge moderation

The third time was the charm for Karmen and David Prieto.

On Monday afternoon, the shoppers went to Walmart and Missoula Fresh Market before being able to cross most of the items off their list at the Albertsons at Tremper's Shopping Center.

“This is the first place that had stuff,” Karmen said. But even this supermarket had been picked thin in places, as Missoulians raced to stock up in the face of the advancing COVID-19 pandemic. The bananas were all gone, as was Americans’ disaster staple, toilet paper. The bread aisle was nearly barren, and gaps had opened up between the rows of pasta, sauces, cereal, and canned and frozen foods.

The rush “started with rice, pasta and toilet paper, and now it’s extended” to other goods, Karmen said. But at least for now, “there’s no shortage of chips and soda.”