Missoula stores, county urge moderation

The third time was the charm for Karmen and David Prieto.
On Monday afternoon, the shoppers went to Walmart and Missoula Fresh Market before being able to cross most of the items off their list at the Albertsons at Tremper's Shopping Center.
“This is the first place that had stuff,” Karmen said. But even this supermarket had been picked thin in places, as Missoulians raced to stock up in the face of the advancing COVID-19 pandemic. The bananas were all gone, as was Americans’ disaster staple, toilet paper. The bread aisle was nearly barren, and gaps had opened up between the rows of pasta, sauces, cereal, and canned and frozen foods.
The rush “started with rice, pasta and toilet paper, and now it’s extended” to other goods, Karmen said. But at least for now, “there’s no shortage of chips and soda.”
The coronavirus pandemic, and the prospect of prolonged quarantines and closures, sent Americans scrambling for cleaning supplies and non-perishable foods in recent days. Now, Missoula authorities are urging shoppers to calm themselves. On Monday, the Missoula City-County Health Department said in a statement “there is no need to take drastic measures, such as stockpiling medical supplies or food. These actions could unnecessarily burden critical infrastructure within our community.”
And Albertsons supply chain is strong, wrote Kathy Holland, a spokesperson for the company’s Intermountain Division, in an email.
“There is no shortage of food in the supply chain,” she wrote. “Suppliers have plenty of the essential food, medicines, and goods that all our communities need.”
That squares with what Bill Farrell, owner of Missoula-based trucking company Bill Farrell LLC, sees on the ground. His firm operates one of the intermediate links in the supply chain, hauling goods like onions, potatoes and pork bellies to food distribution centers from the Pacific Northwest to the Midwest.
“There hasn’t been much change” in business, he said. “We’re still getting orders.”
“There’s no issue with the supply chain anywhere,” said Cade Chastain, an employee at the Good Food Store who was also shopping at Albertsons on Monday. It’s people freaking out.”
“On Friday, when the national emergency was declared, the (Good Food Store’s) meat department went through 150 pounds of ground beef in a day. The freezer case was empty. It was really, really, crazy.
“It’s not exactly the smartest thing to go and mob the grocery store, because it doesn’t give the grocery store enough time to react,” Chastain said.
Albertsons has restricted purchases of high-demand items, like hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. “In many markets, we are asking customers to respect quantity limits of select, high-demand items to help ensure more of our neighbors can find the products they need,” Holland wrote.
“We’re refilling high-demand products as quickly as we can through our robust and sophisticated supply chain. Many of our stores receive a delivery of products every day. So if the product you’re looking for isn’t in the store today, there’s a good chance it will be there the next day or the day after.”
In its own press release, the Good Food Store wrote that “we are doing our very best to keep high demand products available for our customers. Check our website often for updates related to store operations.”
The Good Food Store, Albertsons and Walmart have all scaled back hours to allow more time for cleaning and shelf-stocking. The Good Food Store also announced it would suspend its self-service food bar and pull testers from its health and beauty department until further notice.
A few doors down from Albertsons, Ace Hardware was working to re-stock N95 masks, wipes, cleaning chemicals and, now, spray bottles. “We had a huge run on spray bottles,” said assistant manager Becca Lewis, surmising that people are starting to concoct their own cleansers.
And sales of paint and other home improvement products had ticked up too, she said. “Maybe people are spending some time fixing things while they have to be at home.”