Missoula strangulation, intimidation suspect held on $100K bond

A Missoula man is being jailed on $100,000 bond after being arrested on suspicion of strangling and physically intimidating his partner.

Dusty Hunter Dunsing, 26, is charged with three felonies: first offense strangulation, physical harm or confinement intimidation, and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault.

Missoula police received a 911 call from the mother of the survivor Thursday afternoon. Her mom reported being worried for her daughter’s safety because she had not been answering her phone since early Thursday morning and was not at her residence. The mother expressed concern about her daughter being with her boyfriend, Dunsing, and him hurting her, according to charging documents.

Two days prior, on Tuesday, neighbors of the survivor and Dunsing had reported a disturbance at their residence, saying they could hear loud arguing in a male voice and “slamming" noises.

Officers went to their home at Hillview Court to do a safety check Thursday. While en route, they called the survivor, who answered, but said she wasn’t sure where she was. Officers noted she seemed hesitant to speak with them and quickly hung up. They didn’t find her at her house, according to court documents. Her mother alerted police that Dunsing may have dropped her off in a business parking lot on Brooks Street. They located her there around 6:30 p.m.

Officers immediately noticed a large “knot” on the top of her forehead along with other abrasions on her face. She also had dried blood in her nose.

The survivor explained she and Dunsing had been fighting earlier in the day. At one point Dunsing got on top of her and began strangling her by placing both of his hands around her neck, leaving her unable to move or breathe. He was directing her to be quiet while this happened, charging documents said. She indicated she thought he was going to kill her, telling officers on a scale of 1 to 10, the force Dunsing used during the attack was a 10. He also hit and bit her.

The woman was able to leave the house after the attack. She was standing outside when Missoula police called, but Dunsing told her to hang up the phone. Further texts between Dunsing and the survivor show Dunsing intimidating the woman via text, directing her not to tell anyone about what had happened. During this text conversation, he admitted to attacking her, seeming to try to blame it on her not "being quiet" during the argument.

When officers located Dunsing, he denied harming her. He also had 4.1 grams of a crystalline substance that tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine, a syringe containing what is believed to be heroin, a bag containing several pills and other drug paraphernalia.

Officers have investigated domestic violence incidents against the woman committed by Dunsing on previous occasions, including in April, June and July of this year, state prosecution noted at Dunsing's initial appearance on Friday. They asked he be held on $75,000 bond, adding he has domestic violence cases in Idaho and Ravalli County.

Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set bail at $100,000.

The Missoula County Attorney’s Office has charged multiple other strangulation cases this week, including two on Thursday. Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 9, the county attorney’s office charged three strangulation cases.

Strangulation is a significant predictor of future lethal violence, and if someone has been strangled by a partner in the past, their risk of being killed by them is 10 times higher, according to Just Response, a project by the Office on Violence Against Women in the U.S. Department of Justice.

There are many resources available in Missoula for domestic violence survivors.

The Missoula YWCA provides 24-hour crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, legal support and support groups for victims of crime. Their phone number is 406-542-1944.

The Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocate Program provides legal advocacy for victims of crimes. Advocates can help you obtain a restraining order, report a crime to police or navigate options available to you through the justice system. They can be reached at 406-258-3830.

