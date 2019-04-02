Missoula is working on making a clean sweep of the streets beginning today.
Street sweepers began circulating Tuesday in the greater downtown and Rattlesnake areas, and will make a second pass in June. Sweeping in the outer areas will take place later this spring in April and May, but some of the outlying South Hills areas won’t be cleaned until early June.
To view a map and schedule, go online to www.ci.missoula.mt.us/504/Street-Cleaning or call the street maintenance division at 552-6360. On even-numbered days, people should park on the even-numbered side of the street from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the same goes for odd-numbered days.
In special districts, however, parking is prohibited on both sides from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bright yellow fliers were placed on vehicles’ windshields in the affected areas earlier this week, warning people to move their vehicles. Those that remain will be towed to the nearest parking space, which typically is within a block of a vehicle’s original location.
An online map shows the different districts and the sweeping schedules.
City officials note that sweeping will be an extra challenge this year, since a larger-than-normal amount of sand was put down in February due to the cold temperatures.