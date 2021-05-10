Missoula student wins Montana Doodle for Google competition, moves to nationals

When Missoula fourth grader Athena Starin got off the bus following school last Friday afternoon, she was in for a big surprise.

Family, friends, teachers and representatives from Google met her at her house in Missoula to announce that she's Montana's winner for the annual Doodle for Google competition.

She was happy, excited, and certainly shocked when she saw a large group of people outside her home in the Upper Rattlesnake neighborhood.

"I was just like, 'Can I get off at the next stop? What are all these people doing at my house?'" Athena said. "I thought maybe mom was having a cleaning party or something."

Her mother, Keila Cross, is an art educator at Paxson Elementary School and helped organize the surprise. A tent was set up with balloons and a few gifts from Google, including a T-shirt with Athena's winning Doodle on it.

It was a happy scene.

"She's shy, so this was a huge shock," Cross said of Athena, who is her and her husband Justin Starin's oldest child. "She's kind of been like, 'Well, when are we going to know what's going on with this?'"