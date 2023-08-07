With sky-high demand for housing in Missoula, a Bozeman-based developer is proposing one of the largest subdivisions in the area in recent years in terms of the number of dwelling units.

The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board and the Missoula City Council will soon have to vote on whether to recommend and approve an application for a massive, 614-unit housing development on 101 lots in the Mullan Road area west of Missoula and east of the airport.

Called the Icon Apartment Homes at Dougherty Ranch, the project is being proposed by Braxton Development LLC, a Bozeman company that says it has built $1 billion worth of developments in 13 states, including 6,500 housing units. In its application, the company says the project will offer “high-end, multi-family housing options for the greater Missoula area.”

“It’s pretty darn big,” explained Dave DeGrandpre, a planner with the city’s Office of Community Planning, Development and Innovation, when asked how the proposal stacks up against recent subdivision applications.

The 44.75-acre property was once part of the historic 270-acre Dougherty Ranch. The entire piece of land was once listed for $28 million, but separate parcels have been sold off individually. There are other huge multi-family housing projects planned nearby.

The land is currently in Missoula County, so the developers will have to seek approval to get the property annexed into the city, connected to city sewer and water, and then zoned. Then, they’ll have to get approval for subdividing the property and creating a master site plan. The developers, represented by local land-use planning company IMEG Corp., will go before the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The Missoula City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal on Aug. 21.

The developers are also proposing five commercial lots that will satisfy the city’s requirements for ground-floor office or retail shops.

A request for comment from Braxton Development was not returned on Monday. Its website says it has built several large complexes called “Icon Apartment Homes” in places like Missouri, Tennessee and Bozeman. The property is just west of 3285 Flynn Lane and is currently unoccupied. The project is proposed to be completed in two phases.

Planners for IMEG Corp. wrote in their application that the project will include multiplex apartment buildings, mansion apartments, duplexes and villas.

Site statistics, conceptual designs, and the multi-family building ethos being proposed for this subdivision are already being discussed to ensure the subdivision not only offers residential housing options in compliance with the Sxwtpqyen Neighborhoods Form-Based Code, but is providing a safe, desirable, and connected place to live,” IMEG planners wrote.

DeGrandpre said that the project will go through a very detailed review process and there will be opportunities for public input.

The Sxwtpqyen (it’s pronounced like “swept-a-kin”) Neighborhood is undergoing radical change as it absorbs most of Missoula’s new housing growth recently. Several large projects are in the planning stages, and if they all come to fruition the area will be home to thousands of new homes in the next decade.

“We’re seeing loads of (subdivision applications in the area),” DeGrandpre said. “There’s lots of demand.”

A company called Cathcart Properties, based in Virginia, has submitted an application for 301 homes on an 18.73-acre parcel of the former Dougherty Ranch. A 260-lot subdivision nearby called West End Homes was approved for annexation, zoning and subdivision by the City Council in January. An Arizona-based company called Miramonte Homes has a pending application to build 162 new homes in a 17-acre piece of land near the Icon Homes project as well.